99,596 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $656.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

