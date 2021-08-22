Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.