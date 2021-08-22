The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile
