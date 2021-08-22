New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $88.94 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $88,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

