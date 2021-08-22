L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $97,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

