New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $91,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,036,608. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $681.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $642.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

