New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,847 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $80,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Centene by 646.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

CNC stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

