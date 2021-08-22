Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.71. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

