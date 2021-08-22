AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $75,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $125.19 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

