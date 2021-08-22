New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 506 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Global Payments worth $104,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

GPN opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

