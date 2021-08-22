CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 3,862.70 -$177.87 million N/A N/A CSP $61.79 million 0.63 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TuSimple and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 68.10%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than CSP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25%

Summary

TuSimple beats CSP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

