Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $16.03

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

