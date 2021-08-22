Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.84 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $20,573.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $45.44 or 0.00092443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00133381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00158446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.24 or 1.00444318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.03 or 0.00927784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.56 or 0.06584694 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 502,612 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

