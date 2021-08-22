Venus Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Venus has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $373.52 million and $29.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $34.98 or 0.00071159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.92 or 1.00142577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001062 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,679,098 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.