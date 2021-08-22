Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

