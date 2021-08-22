San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 6,131 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $86.52 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,326.00, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

