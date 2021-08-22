San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

