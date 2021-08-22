SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.68 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

