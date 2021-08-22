SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $253,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

