SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $213,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

