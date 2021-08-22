The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%.

The Buckle stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

