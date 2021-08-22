3,373 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

