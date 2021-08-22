Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $995,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.26 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.