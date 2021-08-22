V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $159.95 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after acquiring an additional 310,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

