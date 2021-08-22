One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun Purchases 2,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun purchased 2,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.