SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

