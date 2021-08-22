Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $80.82 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

