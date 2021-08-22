Orora Limited (ORA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on October 10th

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.40.
About Orora
