Aviva plc (AVVIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7892 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Aviva stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

