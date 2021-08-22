Glanbia plc (GLAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.6591 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.19. Glanbia has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $88.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

