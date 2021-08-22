VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

In related news, insider Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,100.00 ($84,357.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 915,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,579.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

