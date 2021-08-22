10,401 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAUG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period.

BAUG opened at $31.90 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64.

