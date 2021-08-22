Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 825 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $395.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

