Analysts Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Target Price at $640.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $689.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $332.24 and a 1 year high of $733.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.78. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

