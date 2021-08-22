Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51. Corteva has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.