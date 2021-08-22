Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $27.13

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

