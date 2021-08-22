Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 34,522 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $39,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $152.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

