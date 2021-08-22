Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $43.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $43,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

OMFL stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64.

