Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,050,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,970,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

