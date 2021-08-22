Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 5,659 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

