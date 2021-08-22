Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 98.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $1,594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $33.20 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81.

