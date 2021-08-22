Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

