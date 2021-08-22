Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

FMHI stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

