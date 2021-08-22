Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

