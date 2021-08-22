BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $27,568.75 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLFS opened at $45.38 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 756.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

