EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Sells $13,910.16 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $13,910.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,991.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVER opened at $18.60 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

