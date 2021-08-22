Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells 11,962 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.33.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

