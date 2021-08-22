Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,664,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.