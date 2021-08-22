Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

