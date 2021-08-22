Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,126 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,287,000. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76.

